Moises Ballesteros And Angels Take On Royals On Aug. 14

Ballesteros is hitting for a .219 BA, .290 OBP and .344 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored 17 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 5 against the Rangers.

Seth Lugo makes the start for the Royals, his 25th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.41 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 134 2/3 innings pitched.

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