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Moises Ballesteros
Los Angeles Angels

Moises Ballesteros

Los Angeles Angels • #13 C

Moises Ballesteros And Angels Face Marlins On Aug. 8

Moises Ballesteros and the Los Angeles Angels will face the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Ballesteros has +750 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Ballesteros is hitting for a .229 BA, .300 OBP and .371 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored 16 runs. In 190 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.68 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Moises Ballesteros

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