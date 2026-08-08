Moises Ballesteros And Angels Face Marlins On Aug. 8

Ballesteros is hitting for a .229 BA, .300 OBP and .371 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored 16 runs. In 190 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.68 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings pitched.

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