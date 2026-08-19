Moises Ballesteros And Angels Square Off Against Astros On Aug. 19
Moises Ballesteros and his Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Ballesteros has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Ballesteros is hitting for a .207 BA, .279 OBP and .325 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .604 and he has scored 17 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Astros.
Ethan Pecko will make his first start of the season for the Astros.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.