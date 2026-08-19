Moises Ballesteros And Angels Square Off Against Astros On Aug. 19

Ballesteros is hitting for a .207 BA, .279 OBP and .325 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .604 and he has scored 17 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Astros.

Ethan Pecko will make his first start of the season for the Astros.

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