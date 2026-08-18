Moises Ballesteros And Angels Face Astros On Aug. 18

Ballesteros is hitting for a .211 BA, .284 OBP and .332 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .615 and he has scored 17 runs. In 222 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Cristian Javier (1-3) takes the mound for the Astros in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.68 ERA in 32 1/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

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