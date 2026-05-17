MJ Melendez And Mets Square Off Against Yankees On May 17

Melendez is hitting for a .250 BA, .354 OBP and .446 SLG with a 36.4% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .800 and he has scored seven runs. In 66 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Yankees.

Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (0-1) makes the start for the Yankees, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.