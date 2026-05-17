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MJ Melendez
New York Mets

MJ Melendez

New York Mets • #1 LF

MJ Melendez And Mets Square Off Against Yankees On May 17

MJ Melendez and his New York Mets will square off against the New York Yankees at Citi Field, on Sunday, May 17 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Melendez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Melendez is hitting for a .250 BA, .354 OBP and .446 SLG with a 36.4% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .800 and he has scored seven runs. In 66 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Yankees.

Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (0-1) makes the start for the Yankees, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MJ Melendez

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