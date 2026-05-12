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MJ Melendez
New York Mets

MJ Melendez

New York Mets • #1 LF

MJ Melendez And Mets Play Tigers On May 12

MJ Melendez and his New York Mets will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Citi Field, on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Melendez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Melendez is hitting for a .271 BA, .352 OBP and .500 SLG with a 34.5% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .852 and he has scored four runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Diamondbacks.

Jack Flaherty gets the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.56 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MJ Melendez

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