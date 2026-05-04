MJ Melendez And Mets Play Rockies On May 4

Melendez is hitting for a .324 BA, .395 OBP and .588 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .983 and he has scored four runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 2 against the Angels.

Tomoyuki Sugano (3-1) takes the mound for the Rockies in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.84 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.

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