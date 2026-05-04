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MJ Melendez
New York Mets

MJ Melendez

New York Mets • #1 LF

MJ Melendez And Mets Play Rockies On May 4

MJ Melendez and the New York Mets will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Monday, May 4 at 5:40 p.m. ET. Melendez has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Melendez is hitting for a .324 BA, .395 OBP and .588 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .983 and he has scored four runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 2 against the Angels.

Tomoyuki Sugano (3-1) takes the mound for the Rockies in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.84 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MJ Melendez

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