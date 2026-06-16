MJ Melendez And Mets Take On Reds On June 16

Melendez is hitting for a .202 BA, .323 OBP and .385 SLG with a 33.6% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .707 and he has scored 13 runs. In 125 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Reds.

Brady Singer gets the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.61 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

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