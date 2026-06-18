MJ Melendez And Mets Take On Phillies On June 18

Melendez is hitting for a .198 BA, .317 OBP and .377 SLG with a 33.9% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 14 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Reds.

The Phillies will send Aaron Nola (3-4) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.86 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.

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