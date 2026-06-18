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MJ Melendez
New York Mets

MJ Melendez

New York Mets • #1 LF

MJ Melendez And Mets Take On Phillies On June 18

MJ Melendez and his New York Mets will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Thursday, June 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Melendez has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Melendez is hitting for a .198 BA, .317 OBP and .377 SLG with a 33.9% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 14 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Reds.

The Phillies will send Aaron Nola (3-4) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.86 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MJ Melendez

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