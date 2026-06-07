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MJ Melendez
New York Mets

MJ Melendez

New York Mets • #1 LF

MJ Melendez And Mets Face Padres On June 7

MJ Melendez and the New York Mets will take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Sunday, June 7 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Melendez has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Melendez is hitting for a .200 BA, .317 OBP and .376 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 10 runs. In 102 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Padres.

Randy Vasquez (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.31 ERA in 65 1/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MJ Melendez

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