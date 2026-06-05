MJ Melendez And Mets Play Padres On June 5

Melendez is hitting for a .207 BA, .327 OBP and .390 SLG with a 34.3% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored 10 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI against the Mariners.

Michael King (4-4) takes the mound for the Padres in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.18 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.

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