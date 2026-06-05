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MJ Melendez
New York Mets

MJ Melendez

New York Mets • #1 LF

MJ Melendez And Mets Play Padres On June 5

MJ Melendez and his New York Mets will take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Friday, June 5 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Melendez has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Melendez is hitting for a .207 BA, .327 OBP and .390 SLG with a 34.3% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored 10 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI against the Mariners.

Michael King (4-4) takes the mound for the Padres in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.18 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MJ Melendez

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