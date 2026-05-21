MJ Melendez And Mets Play Nationals On May 21

Melendez is hitting for a .226 BA, .324 OBP and .403 SLG with a 34.7% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored seven runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.05 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.

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