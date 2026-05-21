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MJ Melendez
New York Mets

MJ Melendez

New York Mets • #1 LF

MJ Melendez And Mets Play Nationals On May 21

MJ Melendez and the New York Mets will face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Thursday, May 21 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Melendez has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Melendez is hitting for a .226 BA, .324 OBP and .403 SLG with a 34.7% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored seven runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.05 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MJ Melendez

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