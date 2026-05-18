MJ Melendez And Mets Take On Nationals On May 18
MJ Melendez and the New York Mets will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Monday, May 18 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Melendez has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Melendez is hitting for a .241 BA, .343 OBP and .431 SLG with a 35.3% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored seven runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Yankees.
Jake Irvin (1-4) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.91 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.