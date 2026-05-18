MJ Melendez And Mets Take On Nationals On May 18

Melendez is hitting for a .241 BA, .343 OBP and .431 SLG with a 35.3% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored seven runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Yankees.

Jake Irvin (1-4) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.91 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

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