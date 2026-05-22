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MJ Melendez
New York Mets

MJ Melendez

New York Mets • #1 LF

MJ Melendez And Mets Take On Marlins On May 22

MJ Melendez and the New York Mets will take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Friday, May 22 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Melendez has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Melendez is hitting for a .219 BA, .333 OBP and .391 SLG with a 34.2% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored eight runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Nationals.

Eury Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.33 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MJ Melendez

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