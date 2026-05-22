MJ Melendez And Mets Take On Marlins On May 22

Melendez is hitting for a .219 BA, .333 OBP and .391 SLG with a 34.2% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored eight runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Nationals.

Eury Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.33 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.

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