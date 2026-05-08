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MJ Melendez
New York Mets

MJ Melendez

New York Mets • #1 LF

MJ Melendez And Mets Play Diamondbacks On May 8

MJ Melendez and the New York Mets will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Friday, May 8 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Melendez has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Melendez is hitting for a .325 BA, .400 OBP and .600 SLG with a 34.8% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.000 and he has scored four runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Rockies.

Ryne Nelson (1-3 with a 6.61 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MJ Melendez

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