MJ Melendez And Mets Play Diamondbacks On May 8

Melendez is hitting for a .325 BA, .400 OBP and .600 SLG with a 34.8% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.000 and he has scored four runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Rockies.

Ryne Nelson (1-3 with a 6.61 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season.

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