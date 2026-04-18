MJ Melendez And Mets Take On Cubs On April 18
MJ Melendez and his New York Mets will take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, April 18 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Melendez has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Melendez had a .083 BA, .154 OBP and .167 SLG with a 35.4% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .321 and he scored four runs. In 65 plate appearances, he hit one home run and drove in one runs. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Cubs.
Jameson Taillon (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.86 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.