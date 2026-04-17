MJ Melendez And Mets Take On Cubs On April 17

Melendez had a .083 BA, .154 OBP and .167 SLG with a 35.4% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .321 and he scored four runs. In 65 plate appearances, he hit one home run and drove in one runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Dodgers.

The Cubs are sending Edward Cabrera (1-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

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