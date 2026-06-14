MJ Melendez And Mets Take On Braves On June 14
MJ Melendez and the New York Mets will face the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field, on Sunday, June 14 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Melendez has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Melendez is hitting for a .208 BA, .314 OBP and .396 SLG with a 34.5% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 13 runs. In 119 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Braves.
The Braves will send Bryce Elder (5-3) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.66 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.