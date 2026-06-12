MJ Melendez And Mets Take On Braves On June 12

Melendez is hitting for a .200 BA, .306 OBP and .389 SLG with a 33% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored 11 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his eighth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 4.00 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

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