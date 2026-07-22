Mitch Keller And Pirates Square Off Against Yankees On July 22

Keller is 6-7 with a 5.14 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday, July 9 when he threw three innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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