Mitch Keller And Pirates Square Off Against Yankees On July 22
Mitch Keller will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, July 22 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Keller has -166 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Keller is 6-7 with a 5.14 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday, July 9 when he threw three innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Yankees are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.