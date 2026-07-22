FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Mitch Keller
Pittsburgh Pirates

Mitch Keller

Pittsburgh Pirates • #23 SP

Mitch Keller And Pirates Square Off Against Yankees On July 22

Mitch Keller will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, July 22 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Keller has -166 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Keller is 6-7 with a 5.14 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday, July 9 when he threw three innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mitch Keller

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Pittsburgh PiratesRecent Pittsburgh Pirates Player News

View All Pittsburgh Pirates Player News