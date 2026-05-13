Mitch Keller And Pirates Play Rockies On May 13

Keller is 4-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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