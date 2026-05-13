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Mitch Keller
Pittsburgh Pirates

Mitch Keller

Pittsburgh Pirates • #23 SP

Mitch Keller And Pirates Play Rockies On May 13

Mitch Keller will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park, on Wednesday, May 13 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Keller has -130 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Keller is 4-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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