Mitch Keller And Pirates Take On Reds On May 1

Keller is 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.