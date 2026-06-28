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Mitch Keller
Pittsburgh Pirates

Mitch Keller

Pittsburgh Pirates • #23 SP

Mitch Keller And Pirates Play Reds On June 28

Mitch Keller will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, on Sunday, June 28 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Keller has -150 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Keller is 5-5 with a 4.89 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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