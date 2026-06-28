Mitch Keller And Pirates Play Reds On June 28

Keller is 5-5 with a 4.89 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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