Mitch Keller And Pirates Face Rays On April 19

Keller is 1-1 with a 2.86 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed four innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Rays are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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