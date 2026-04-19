Mitch Keller And Pirates Face Rays On April 19
Mitch Keller will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Tampa Bay Rays at PNC Park, on Sunday, April 19 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Keller has +120 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Keller is 1-1 with a 2.86 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed four innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Rays are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.