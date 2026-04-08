Mitch Keller And Pirates Face Padres On April 8

Keller is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA and seven strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.5 home runs per game.

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