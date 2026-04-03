Mitch Keller And Pirates Take On Orioles On April 3

Keller is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and three strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Orioles are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.