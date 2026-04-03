Mitch Keller And Pirates Take On Orioles On April 3
Mitch Keller will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park, on Friday, April 3 at 4:12 p.m. ET. Keller has -162 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Keller is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and three strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
The Orioles are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.