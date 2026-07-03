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Mitch Keller
Pittsburgh Pirates

Mitch Keller

Pittsburgh Pirates • #23 SP

Mitch Keller And Pirates Face Nationals On July 3

Mitch Keller will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Friday, July 3 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Keller has -156 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Keller is 6-5 with a 4.87 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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