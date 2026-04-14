Mitch Keller And Pirates Face Nationals On April 14

Keller is 1-0 with a 1.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing three hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.9 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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