Mitch Keller And Pirates Face Nationals On April 14
Mitch Keller will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Washington Nationals at PNC Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Keller has +132 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Keller is 1-0 with a 1.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing three hits.
The Nationals are averaging 5.9 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.