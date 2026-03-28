Mitch Keller And Pirates Play Mets On March 28

Keller went 6-15 with a 4.19 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 176 1/3 innings pitched last year.

The Mets averaged 4.7 runs per game last season, while collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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