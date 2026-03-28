Mitch Keller And Pirates Play Mets On March 28
Mitch Keller will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Saturday, March 28 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Keller has +106 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Keller went 6-15 with a 4.19 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 176 1/3 innings pitched last year.
The Mets averaged 4.7 runs per game last season, while collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.