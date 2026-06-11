Mitch Keller And Pirates Face Dodgers On June 11

Keller is 5-3 with a 4.81 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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