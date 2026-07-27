Mitch Keller And Pirates Take On Diamondbacks On July 27

Keller is 6-7 with a 4.90 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while giving up three hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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