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Mitch Keller
Pittsburgh Pirates

Mitch Keller

Pittsburgh Pirates • #23 SP

Mitch Keller And Pirates Take On Diamondbacks On July 27

Mitch Keller will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park, on Monday, July 27 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Keller has -166 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Keller is 6-7 with a 4.90 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while giving up three hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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