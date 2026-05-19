Mitch Keller And Pirates Face Cardinals On May 19
Mitch Keller will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, May 19 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Keller has +108 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Keller is 4-2 with a 3.59 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.