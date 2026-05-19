Mitch Keller And Pirates Face Cardinals On May 19

Keller is 4-2 with a 3.59 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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