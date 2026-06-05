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Mitch Keller
Pittsburgh Pirates

Mitch Keller

Pittsburgh Pirates • #23 SP

Mitch Keller And Pirates Play Braves On June 5

Mitch Keller will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Friday, June 5 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Keller has +104 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Keller is 5-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw four innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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