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Mitch Keller
Pittsburgh Pirates

Mitch Keller

Pittsburgh Pirates • #23 SP

Mitch Keller And Pirates Take On Braves On July 9

Mitch Keller will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park, on Thursday, July 9 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Keller has -154 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Keller is 6-6 with a 5.02 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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