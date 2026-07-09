Mitch Keller And Pirates Take On Braves On July 9

Keller is 6-6 with a 5.02 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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