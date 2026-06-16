Mitch Keller And Pirates Face Athletics On June 16

Keller is 5-4 with a 5.14 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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