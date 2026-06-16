Mitch Keller And Pirates Face Athletics On June 16
Mitch Keller will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Tuesday, June 16 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Keller has +114 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Keller is 5-4 with a 5.14 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.