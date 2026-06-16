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Mitch Keller
Pittsburgh Pirates

Mitch Keller

Pittsburgh Pirates • #23 SP

Mitch Keller And Pirates Face Athletics On June 16

Mitch Keller will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Tuesday, June 16 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Keller has +114 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Keller is 5-4 with a 5.14 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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