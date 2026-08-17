Mitch Bratt And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Red Sox On Aug. 17
Mitch Bratt will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Monday, Aug. 17 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Bratt has -142 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Bratt is 1-1 with a 3.74 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Red Sox are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.