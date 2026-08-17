Mitch Bratt And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Red Sox On Aug. 17

Bratt is 1-1 with a 3.74 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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