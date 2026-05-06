Miles Mikolas And Nationals Square Off Against Twins On May 6

Mikolas is 0-3 with an 8.23 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed four innings against the New York Mets, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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