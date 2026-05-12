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Miles Mikolas
Washington Nationals

Miles Mikolas

Washington Nationals • #36 SP

Miles Mikolas And Nationals Take On Reds On May 12

Miles Mikolas will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, May 12 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Mikolas has +102 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Mikolas is 1-3 with a 7.44 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Reds are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Miles Mikolas

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