Miles Mikolas And Nationals Take On Reds On May 12

Mikolas is 1-3 with a 7.44 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Reds are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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