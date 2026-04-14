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Miles Mikolas
Washington Nationals

Miles Mikolas

Washington Nationals • #36 SP

Miles Mikolas And Nationals Face Pirates On April 14

Miles Mikolas will get the start for his Washington Nationals against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Mikolas has -110 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Mikolas is 0-3 with a 12.41 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Miles Mikolas

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