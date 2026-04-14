Miles Mikolas And Nationals Face Pirates On April 14

Mikolas is 0-3 with a 12.41 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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