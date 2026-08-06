Miles Mikolas And Nationals Play Phillies On Aug. 6

Mikolas is 3-8 with a 5.67 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while allowing hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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