Miles Mikolas And Nationals Play Phillies On Aug. 6
Miles Mikolas will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 6:05 p.m. ET. Mikolas has +132 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Mikolas is 3-8 with a 5.67 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while allowing hits.
The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.