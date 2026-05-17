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Miles Mikolas
Washington Nationals

Miles Mikolas

Washington Nationals • #36 SP

Miles Mikolas And Nationals Take On Orioles On May 17

Miles Mikolas will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the Baltimore Orioles at Nationals Park, on Sunday, May 17 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Mikolas has +122 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Mikolas is 1-3 with a 7.00 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Miles Mikolas

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