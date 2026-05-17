Miles Mikolas And Nationals Take On Orioles On May 17

Mikolas is 1-3 with a 7.00 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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