Miles Mikolas And Nationals Take On Marlins On June 2

Mikolas is 1-4 with a 6.08 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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