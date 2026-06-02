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Miles Mikolas
Washington Nationals

Miles Mikolas

Washington Nationals • #36 SP

Miles Mikolas And Nationals Take On Marlins On June 2

Miles Mikolas will get the start for his Washington Nationals against the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, June 2 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Mikolas has +126 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Mikolas is 1-4 with a 6.08 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Miles Mikolas

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