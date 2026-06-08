Miles Mikolas And Nationals Play Giants On June 8
Miles Mikolas will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Monday, June 8 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Mikolas has +136 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Mikolas is 1-5 with a 6.39 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.