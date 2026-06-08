Miles Mikolas And Nationals Play Giants On June 8

Mikolas is 1-5 with a 6.39 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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