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Miles Mikolas
Washington Nationals

Miles Mikolas

Washington Nationals • #36 SP

Miles Mikolas And Nationals Face Giants On April 19

Miles Mikolas will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, on Sunday, April 19 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Mikolas has +116 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Mikolas is 0-3 with an 11.49 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Miles Mikolas

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