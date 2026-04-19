Miles Mikolas And Nationals Face Giants On April 19

Mikolas is 0-3 with an 11.49 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

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