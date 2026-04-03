Miles Mikolas And Nationals Take On Dodgers On April 3
Miles Mikolas will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Nationals Park, on Friday, April 3 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Mikolas has -188 odds to total over 2.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Mikolas is 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA and four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
The Dodgers are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.2 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.