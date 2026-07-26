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Miles Mikolas
Washington Nationals

Miles Mikolas

Washington Nationals • #36 SP

Miles Mikolas And Nationals Play Diamondbacks On July 26

Miles Mikolas will get the start for his Washington Nationals against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park, on Sunday, July 26 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Mikolas has -142 odds to total over 2.5 strikeouts as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Mikolas is 3-7 with a 5.60 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Miles Mikolas

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