Miles Mikolas And Nationals Play Diamondbacks On July 26

Mikolas is 3-7 with a 5.60 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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