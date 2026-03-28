Miles Mikolas And Nationals Face Cubs On March 28
Miles Mikolas will get the start for his Washington Nationals against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, March 28 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Mikolas has +124 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Mikolas went 8-11 with a 4.84 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 156 1/3 innings pitched last year.
The Cubs averaged 4.9 runs per game last year, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.