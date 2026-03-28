Miles Mikolas And Nationals Face Cubs On March 28

Mikolas went 8-11 with a 4.84 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 156 1/3 innings pitched last year.

The Cubs averaged 4.9 runs per game last year, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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