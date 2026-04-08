FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Miles Mikolas
Washington Nationals

Miles Mikolas

Washington Nationals • #36 SP

Miles Mikolas And Nationals Take On Cardinals On April 8

Miles Mikolas will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, April 8 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Mikolas has -144 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Mikolas is 0-2 with a 14.46 ERA and eight strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering 11 earned runs while allowing 11 hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Miles Mikolas

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Washington NationalsRecent Washington Nationals Player News

View All Washington Nationals Player News