Miles Mikolas And Nationals Take On Cardinals On April 8

Mikolas is 0-2 with a 14.46 ERA and eight strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering 11 earned runs while allowing 11 hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.