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Miles Mikolas
Washington Nationals

Miles Mikolas

Washington Nationals • #36 SP

Miles Mikolas And Nationals Take On Braves On May 22

Miles Mikolas will get the start for his Washington Nationals against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Friday, May 22 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Mikolas has -154 odds to total over 2.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Mikolas is 1-3 with a 6.91 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Miles Mikolas

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