Miles Mikolas And Nationals Take On Astros On July 6

Mikolas is 2-7 with a 5.44 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw seven innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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